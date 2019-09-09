Meghan Markle’s Sweet Tribute To Prince Harry & Baby Archie At U.S. Open: See Her Gorgeous Necklace

Despite being away from Prince Harry and her son, Archie, over the weekend, Meghan Markle made sure to keep both guys close to her heart with some jewelry that paid tribute to them.

Meghan Markle proudly cheered on her friend, Serena Williams, in the U.S. Open finals on Sept. 7, but she clearly had her hubby, Prince Harry, and son, Archie, on her mind while she spent the weekend in the States. The Duchess of Sussex wore a gold chain necklace with two tiny, gold, rectangles dangling from it, which had the initials A and H emblazoned on them. Meghan was nervously playing with the necklace throughout the match — which Serena wound up losing — and fans loved how she wore the jewelry as a way to pay tribute to the important men in her life.

Earlier this summer, Meghan also made an appearance at Wimbledon to support Serena, and she wore another gold chain with the letter ‘A’ dangling from it. This was only two months after she had given birth to Archie, so he was clearly at the forefront of her mind. This summer, Meghan has made minimal public appearances as she’s focused on spending time with her newborn son, so it was definitely a treat for fans to see her in the stands at the U.S. Open. She looked stunning in a denim outfit for the event.

Maternity leave is about to come to an end for Meghan, though. Later this month, she and Prince Harry will be heading to Africa for a royal tour. They’ll be visiting places like Malawi, Angola and more during their trip, which has been “many months in the making,” according to the couple’s Instagram account.

Being away from Archie for so long certainly won’t be easy on Meghan, but luckily, she already has at least two pieces of jewelry that she can wear to keep him close at all times!