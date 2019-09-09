Lisa Vanderpump Is ‘Too Busy’ To Respond To Wendy Williams Saying She’s Replaceable

Lisa Vanderpump is not focusing on what Wendy Williams said about her exit from ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and is instead, working on exciting things.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, doesn’t have Wendy Williams‘ recent headline-making comment on her mind because she’s too busy living her best life. The 55-year-old outspoken talk show host called the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “replaceable” when asked what she thought about her departure from the Bravo series during her Sept. 8 appearance on Andy Cohen‘s show Watch What Happens Live, but Lisa is just “too busy” to care.

“One of the great things about leaving her wonderful years (mostly) with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the opportunity and freedom to no longer comment,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s just too busy and focused on so many projects right now along with her upcoming November 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Gala supporting her foundation.”

Although Wendy generalized Lisa by explaining that she thinks everyone is replaceable, it still shocked and bothered many of Lisa’s fans. The RHOBH favorite announced her departure from the show in early June after a season full of drama with many of her co-stars, including Brandi Glanville, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and more. On Aug. 6, Lisa, who is also on the reality series Vanderpump Rules, took to Twitter to respond to a fan about why she chose to leave the show and admitted it “became too much” for her to handle. “I will still be on Pump rules…I know it’s different,I loved RHOBH too,but it became too much.

I wasn’t in the right state of mind. But thank you sooo much for the and good morning,” her tweet read.

It will be interesting to see how RHOBH‘s next season turns out without one of its main cast members present, but since the show usually goes through many changes, we’re sure they’ll still be a lot of drama to entertain its viewers!