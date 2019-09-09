Lili Reinhart Hints That Cole Sprouse Is Her ‘Boyfriend’ Again 1 Month After Breakup Rumors

Lili Reinhart didn’t hesitate to call Cole Sprouse her ‘boyfriend’ when she talked about her upcoming Halloween plans in a new interview with ‘Coveteur’, making it known that their reported split is over.

Lili Reinhart, 22, and Cole Sprouse, 27, are back together! Yes, that’s right, Lili spilled the beans during a recent interview with Coveteur, which was published on Sept. 8, and the lovebirds are already making fun plans together! The Riverdale co-stars reportedly split in July, but after weeks of hints, we can finally say for sure that they’re totally back on and it’s sure to make every fan of their relationship happier than ever! When asked what she has planned for Halloween, Lili was sure to mention Cole. “I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” she told the outlet. “I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

Before Lili’s latest confirmation, the young stars posted numerous hints that they were romantically reunited through various social media posts as well as a sexy photo spread they posed in together for W magazine. One of those posts included Lili’s memorable birthday shout-out to Cole on Aug. 4. “I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit.

They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse,” the post read along with a photo that showed her hunky beau smoking.

Lili and Cole first started dating rumors when Lili was seen wearing Cole’s jacket at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in July 2017. Things progressed from there and they were soon seen kissing and getting close on various public outings.