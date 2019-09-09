Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Haven’t Started Planning Their Wedding: The Real Why There’s ‘No Rush’

JLo and A-Rod are madly in love, but don’t expect to see her walk down the aisle anytime soon. The couple are in no rush to get married or even finish planning their wedding, we’ve learned exclusively.

They had a whirlwind romance, but Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking the next step of their relationship slow. The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, are planning on making this a long engagement, rather than “rushing” down the aisle, a source close to the “On The Floor” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But that doesn’t mean the plans aren’t in motion! JLo, according to the insider, has “recently begun quietly planning her wedding to Alex. It’s still in the early stages and she’s keeping it all very hush hush. Though she’s begun planning, but she’s in no major rush [to get married] and neither is Alex.”

They would get married sooner, but JLo’s got a million things to get done first. The Hustlers superstar is “extremely focused” on this chapter of her career, the source divulged, “remains very focused on being taken as a serious actress and doing more movies.” Hustlers is racking up rave reviews, and her performance as a badass stripper scamming Wall Street dudes is one of the film’s strong points! So this is good news for fans — the source spilled that she’s filming more projects throughout this fall. It’s a good time to be JLo, whom they noted has never been happier, or looked better.

You know that some of that glow is from being in love with her dream man.A-Rod’s not going to leave all the wedding work up to his fiancée, but Jennifer does have a reputation for throwing some of the best parties in town. As the source dished, “since this is neither Jennifer nor Alex’s first wedding (his second, her fourth), it won’t be very lavish or over the top. But it’s still a Jennifer party, so you can expect a good time no matter what.” The woman even turns taco night into a legendary bash!

The wedding doesn’t even matter for the couple, actually. They have four beautiful kids (two each) and becoming a “blended family unit” is their priority. “They’re kids have all gotten so close. JLo’s kids [twins Max and Emme, 11] really respect Alex and his kids [Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11] are obsessed with Jennifer.”