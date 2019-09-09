Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She Held Meghan Markle’s Son, Archie In London & He Looks Like Harry

Ellen DeGeneres got the royal treatment when she went to London, where she met with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle AND cuddled up to baby Archie. She told her audience about the amazing experience.

Ellen DeGeneres‘ trip to London this summer wasn’t the typical tourist experience. The talk show host, 61, told her audience in a preview for her September 9 episode that she got to meet the royal baby! Ellen and her wife, Portia De Rossi, met up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who brought along their four-month-old son, Archie, and Ellen got the opportunity to both hold the baby and feed him. “Here’s a sentence I thought I’d never say, but I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan,” Ellen told her audience to cheers and applause. “I just want to say, it was an honor for them to meet me. Seriously, they are so amazing. They are the cutest couple, and so down to earth.”

“I can’t tell you how sweet they are, but the most important thing is that I got to hold little Archie. The baby. I fed Archie, I held Archie. He weighs 15 pounds, which is, the exchange rate, is $17 here,” Ellen joked. She also described what the baby looks like. “Do you want to see a picture of him? I was hoping you’d say no; I don’t have one. [But] he looks just like Harry.” She joked that he has more hair than his dad, though! You can watch the full segment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show above.

Ellen also took a moment to voice her support for Harry and Meghan, who were criticized in August for taking a private plan four times over 11 days. Ellen and Portia, avid environmentalists, were actually meeting with Harry and Meghan to discuss potential collaboration opportunities. “I just hate it — I see them get attacked, and it’s not fair,” Ellen said. “They are two of the most down to earth, passionate people and they’re doing so much good for the world. And Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they’re doing for wildlife. And they’re doing all this work in Botswana for elephants, and I love that. And they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda. We’re going to all do something together.”