Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes Wild With Husband Michael Douglas Watching US Open Final; See Pics

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas showed a range of emotions while catching the Men’s Singles US Open final on Sept. 8.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, had quite the exciting weekend! The Welsh actress attended the Men’s Singles final of the US Open with her husband, Michael Douglas, 74, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Sept. 8. The couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, took in the final match between tennis phenom Rafael Nadal, 33, and Daniil Medvedev, 23.

Catherine, who usually keeps a calm and cool demeanor, was seen getting super into the match while her Avengers: End Game actor hubby sat next to her. Catherine couldn’t take her eyes off the action in front of her, often looking concerned and completely engaged in what was happening on the tennis court. However, as the match continued, the Rock of Ages actress let her emotions run wild, cheering and clapping for the elite tennis players as Nadal swung his way to victory over his young competitor.

At one point, Michael even took out his phone to commemorate the moment with a snap of his own! Catherine looked absolutely stunning in a blush-colored satin wrap top, which she paired with a cream, calf-length fringe skirt and nude heels.

Michael and Catherine are no strangers to the tennis courts! The pair attended the 2015 US Open to watch the Women’s Singles Final match between Roberta Vinci and Flavia Pennetta, both from Italy, with their daughter, Carys, 16, in 2015. Catherine and Michael also attended the US Open together in 2011.