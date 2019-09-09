Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 1, Rocks Robe & Hat While Mom Shows Off Her Lavish Crib In Sweet Video

Cardi B and Offset have a little fashionista on their hands! Cardi shared an adorable video of Kulture standing up in her crib in a little white robe and a pink hat, and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day.

Kulture is only one year old, and she’s already got a fiery personality! She rocked a white fuzzy robe and a pink bucket hat in a new video Cardi B shared to Instagram on September 8. The sweet daughter of rappers Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, not only has a vibrant character — she’s got a killer wardrobe.

In the cute clip, Kulture can be seen standing tall in her lavish crib while yelling to her mom. While the 1-year-old can’t talk yet, she sure has a set of pipes on her. Kulture’s white and gold bed was filled with comfy pillows, some of which had her adorable face on them!

Cardi also showed off her daughter’s beautifully decorated room in the video. Above her bed is a gold crown on the wall that matches the gold finish on her bed. In one corner of Kulture’s room are two life size giraffe stuffed animals. Along with more toys, Cardi quickly filmed a bedazzled chair of her daughter’s.

(Video credit: Instagram/Cardionset fan page)

As Kulture continues to grow up, Cardi and Offset have been sharing more of their baby girl on social media. The hip hop couple rarely showed Kulture in the beginning months after she was born on July 10, as they wanted to wait for the right time, Cardi previously explained.

Cardi and Offset celebrated Kulture’s first birthday with a big New York-based bash on July 13. The party featured a rainbow dessert display, music, balloons and more. Cardi and Kulture coordinated their party outfits with matching rainbow dresses by Moschino.

The proud parents shared photos and videos from the event, which happened to fall on the same day as the New York City blackout, where the west side of Manhattan lost power. While Kulture’s first birthday party was effected by the blackout, Cardi later took to Instagram to share that their daughter’s party was still a huge success.