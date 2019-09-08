Sofia and Scott went for a romantic stroll on a quick break from Sofia’s intense NYFW schedule!

Sofia Richie, 21, is a busy bee at this season’s NYFW — and she’s got her man Scott Disick, 36, by her side. The couple were spotted going for a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s Soho area on Sunday, September 8. Sofia displayed a noticeably different hairstyle, unveiling a longer side part in her blonde tresses and a few added layers. The look is a contrast from the style she rocked just yesterday at the Alexander Wang show, where she sported her evenly cut hair straight and parted in the middle.

Sofia was rocking a serious Cat Woman vibe in her head-to-toe black leather ensemble, which consisted of a wide strap scoop neck tank top — showing off her toned arms — and boot cut pants. She also sported a one sleeve sweater on her left arm, and finished the look with a sexy clear high-heeled sandal, square black handbag, and bold black sunglasses. The look was an appropriate choice for NYC’s balmy 72 degree weather. Leather pants appear to be a favorite of Sofia’s, as she rocked a similar pair to Khloe Kardashian’s 35th birthday, and has regularly been spotted in fitted leather leggings.

For his part, Scott looked Hamptons-ready in a preppy navy blue sweater, crisp white pants and lush brown velvet loafers. He accessorized with his usual black shades and luxe gold watch, and sported his brown hair slicked back.

The couple looked gorgeous and in-love, as Scott protectively held Sofia’s hand while they walked the busy shopping area. At one point, Sofia removed her sunglasses and flashed a smile as Scott led her down the street, laser focused on wherever their destination was. Sofia has been packing in the appearances at NYFW, two years after making her runway debut at the world-renowned event.

The couple have been on the road frequently as of late, vacationing in Italy for Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday, celebrating Sofia’s milestone 21st birthday in Las Vegas, and jetting off to Cabo, Mexico with friends Randall Emmett and Lala Kent. In between those getaways, Sofia also took a solo trip the Venice Film Festival.