Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Telling Friends He & Jen Harley Are ‘Done For Good’: She Moves Everything Out

Ronnie is making his 17-month old daughter Ariana Sky his priority, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The drama continues between Jersey Shore stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Jen Harley, 31 as the couple’s tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship has come to yet another stop. “Jen Harley moved all of her things out of the house she shared with Ron. They are 100% broken up,” an insider confirms to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The couple, who started dating in 2017, were living together in Ronnie’s Las Vegas, Nevada area home.

Shortly after they started dating, Ronnie and Jen welcomed their first child together, 17-month-old daughter Ariana Sky. “They are currently looking into re-doing their current custody agreement and right now, Ariana Skye is with Ron,” the insider continued. “Ron really does want to share custody with Jen and co-parent with her despite everything going on between them.” The reality star has become quite the doting father since becoming a dad, and frequently posts about his sweet little girl on his social media pages. Ariana Sky has even become a social media influencer in her own right, boasting over 100,000 followers on her very own Instagram page!

The couple’s split comes after Jen accused Ronnie of cheating, and posted a photo of him on a boat with another woman. In the photo, the woman’s hand is comfortably resting on Ronnie’s back — and Jen didn’t seem happy about it, posting, “This is Ron this weekend with another girl again.” For his part, Ronnie has implied there was trouble in the relationship sharing a series of cryptic posts about a “mistake” on social media. While Jen and Ronnie are knee-deep in personal drama — which has been widely documented on Jersey Shore — his young daughter is his priority. “Ronnie feels sad for his daughter that this entire situation with he and Jen got so public,” the source revealed.

While Jen and Ronnie have split many times in the past, the insider isn’t convinced they’ve thrown in the towel for good. “Ron and Jen’s fighting goes around like a carousel and at this point, those close to him don’t take it seriously when they do break-up,” they concluded. “Nobody thinks they’re done for good, however, he’s telling friends that this time, he’s done for good with Jen.”