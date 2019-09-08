Rihanna looked confident and gorgeous in an Instagram photo she used to promote new styles from her lingerie line on Sept. 7.

All eyes were on Rihanna, 31, when she shared a new pic of herself that proved to be sexy and stylish! The singer posted the snapshot to promote some new styles from her lingerie line for Savage X Fenty. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a little black slip dress from the line that is lined in lace at the top as she sits and poses. She has one hand rested across her stomach as her other arm’s elbow rests against her knee and she has her head turned to the side as she gives the camera a kissing face with her lips. To top it off, she had her long straight hair in a high ponytail with the end resting on her shoulder and gold-colored hoop earrings.

“Limited Edition #SavageXCLF styles are out now at savagex.com/clf …. I started @claralionelfdn because I believe in people having a chance at a better life through health, education and proactive measures to emergency response. You can donate and contribute to our mission simply by picking up these exclusive @savagexfenty pieces- out now!” RiRi captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the eye-catching pic and most of them were full of positive reinforcement. “Gorgeous,” one wrote while others responded with heart-eyed emojis. “in love with this😍😍,” another wrote.

Before her latest pic, which comes in the midst of New York Fashion Week, Rihanna promoted her lingerie line with a different pic on Sept. 1. In that photo, she was wearing a bra with matching leopard-print leggings and looked every bit as amazing as in her most recent post.