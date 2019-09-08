‘RHOBH’ Cast looks Fierce In Group Pic at NYFW While Filming Season 10 Without Lisa Vanderpump

The show goes on! The ladies of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ are looking fab as they hit the town for New York Fashion Week!

Garcelle Beauvais, 52, seems ecstatic about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! The newest cast member shared a photo with fellow housewives Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley. “#aboutlastnight #girlsnightout @theprettymess @deniserichards @lisarinna @doritkemsley #andsoitbegins,” Garcelle captioned the post. The ladies are currently on a trip for New York Fashion Week, where they are also shooting for season 10 of the popular Bravo series — sans OG housewife, Lisa Vanderpump, who opted to depart the show.

Lisa’s surprising departure came after an emotionally difficult year, in which she lost her brother to suicide and mother within a year, and also after a major fallout with longtime close friend, Kyle Richards. Lisa and Kyle helped launch the series, both appearing on RHOBH since season 1. Lisa has also been embroiled in the “puppygate” scandal involving Dorit, amid other drama, which she cited was a major reason for her decision. “I will still be on Pump rules…I know it’s different,I loved RHOBH too,but it became too much. I wasn’t in the right state of mind,” she wrote in an Instagram post detailing her exit “But thank you sooo much for the <3 and good morning,” she added.

The show must go on, as they say, and the ladies of RHOBH seem to be doing just that. Garcelle was lovely in a sequin yellow mini, while Denise Richards was looking extra sparkly in a full black sequin jumpsuit. Dorit sported a super sexy menswear-inspired white blazer, showing off her legs, while Lisa rocked a similar wrap-style dress in black. Erica was a ‘pretty mess’ as usual, in a super short black mini with fish net tights and a black-and-gold belt. While Garcelle didn’t post what party they were headed to, several fans were able to get photos with the women in the lobby of Manhattan’s Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Madison Ave.

The group have been busy since touching down in the Big Apple, particularly Lisa Rinna, who has been hitting the party circuit with her daughters’ Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. The trio attended Harper’s Bazaar‘s ultra-exclusive Icons party at the Plaza Hotel on September 6. The rest of the ladies joined Lisa in time for Kyle Richards’ new collection show, which is set to debut at NYFW Sunday, September 8.