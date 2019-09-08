Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley & More ‘Real Housewives’ Strut Their Stuff In Kyle Richards’ NYFW Show

Kyle Richards pulled out all the stops for ‘RHOBH’ fans at Pier59 when she got Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and more to walk the runway at her fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Kyle Richards, 50, had a grand old time debuting her and fashion designer Shahida Clayton‘s new resort wear collection, Kyle and Shahida, during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, and she had many of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars there to help! The reality star hosted the special runway show at Pier59 and surprised the audience when many familiar faces, including Lisa Rinna, 56, Dorit Kemsley, 43, Denise Richards, 48, Erika Jayne, 48, Teddi Mellencamp, 38, Faye Resnick, 62, and more, including Kyle’s daughters, walked out and strutted their stuff in front of the enthusiastic crowd.

Although the ladies were expected to be at the show, no one expected them to walk the runway but from the looks on their faces, they had a great time while doing so! In EXCLUSIVE pics obtained by HollywoodLife, Kyle and Shahida can be seen looking great while smiling and waving to the in-tune crowd. Kyle donned a silky snakeskin patterned open top over a solid black silky top and matching snakeskin pants that were red and gold in color for the event while Shahida wore her own silky black ensemble.

The special show will most likely be a part of the upcoming 10th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills so there should definitely be some entertaining footage that will show the ladies in action before, during, and after their runway appearance. Before her latest fashion collaboration, Kyle did a different collaboration with HSN a few years ago and closed her Kyle by Alene Too boutiques last year. “When I closed my store in Beverly Hills, I saw all these ‘for lease’ signs, and thought, yikes, what should I do?’ My husband told me to take a breath, and then I started to talk to Shahida, someone whose work I love and admire — and had been carrying in my stores, and wearing on the show for years,” Kyle told WWD about the way her collaboration with Shahida came to be.

We’d say Kyle’s debut runway show for her new collection was a true headline-making success and it definitely gets us excited for what else she may have in store in the future!