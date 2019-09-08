Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Plays With Reign, 4, In Crop Top & Shorts – Sweet Pics

Kourtney Kardashian shared some adorable photos that show her having a fun time with her youngest son Reign while outside on Sept. 7 and it’s a reminder of how much she loves being a mom.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, let her fans catch a glimpse of cute outside moments she had with her youngest child Reign, 4, when she took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to share some memorable photos. In half of the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen posing alone and smiling while sitting on a lounge chair and on grass in front of a tree, and in the other half, she’s hanging out with Reign, who is sitting as she wraps her arms around him in a few pics and walking towards her in another. Kourt showed off her incredible body by wearing a white crop top under a tan blazer and matching white shorts in the snapshots. Check out Kourtney’s photos HERE!

“😊,” she captioned the pics, before followers quickly commented. “Beautiful Kourtney and Reign!” one follower wrote while others pointed out that Kourtney’s surroundings in the pics appear to be at her ex Scott Disick‘s house. “LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE ✨😍😍😍,” another wrote.

Kourtney definitely seems to be living her best life and her social media updates always prove it. From sharing eye-catching photos and video clips of her exotic vacations to sharing posts of intimate and touching moments with her kids, the mother-of-three isn’t shy about showing off her eventful days. Like Reign, her son Mason, 9, and daughter Penelope, 7, often spend time with her during both casual outings and getaways. They all recently took a European vacation and were seen looking happier and closer than ever, including a cute moment in which Kourtney walked beside her mini-me Penelope in Italy.

We love seeing Kourtney’s moments as a style icon and as a mom and hope to see more in the future!