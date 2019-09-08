‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Suffers Intense Joint Pain & Fears She May Not Be Able To Hold Her Baby

Kim Kardashian fears she might be suffering from Lupus after feeling pain in her bones, and visits a doctor to get tested.

Kim Kardashian, 38, could be facing a serious health issue. The reality star has been vocal about her struggles in the past, suffering from early-onset preeclampsia and psoriasis — and now, she’s experiencing a number of symptoms that align with Lupus. “About a year ago my wrists were really hurting and I went to a hand doctor who told me I had carpal tunnel,” she confessed in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday, September 8. “But lately my wrist started to hurt again, but it’s definitely a different feeling than before. I feel this, like, in my bones. It’s starting to really worry me.”

Kim goes into detail about her symptoms to Scott Disick and close friend Jonathan Cheban, explaining that the pain has been so severe, she couldn’t perform normal daily activities. “I woke up and my hands were stiff. I couldn’t use my hands. I couldn’t pick up a toothbrush or do my bra. It was really bad,” she confessed. Between four kids, a makeup empire, and law school — not to mention her insanely busy schedule full of public appearances — Kim was immediately fearful about what a diagnosis could mean.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes your body’s immune system to attack your own body — including vital organs. Selena Gomez publicly suffered from the condition, which forced her to step out of the spotlight for several months. The former Disney star later received chemotherapy treatment and a kidney transplant. Singer Toni Braxton has also been open about her challenges with the disease.

Kim, suspecting her symptoms were related to arthritis, visited her doctor to get tested. “This happened on Monday, with my hands stiffening up,” she explained. “And on Sunday, my hands were swollen and they’re swollen right now, and they were itching so badly.” After doing a blood test, the doc concluded that Kim was suffering from more than arthritic pain. “Your antibodies are positive for Lupus. In addition to swollen joints, you’d get fevers, rashes and sores and be really tired,” he revealed, but then added, “But sometimes you can get false positives.”

“The doctor explained that there could be false positives with blood testings. So he wanted me to get ultrasounds on my hands and joints to determine what’s going on with me,” Kim explained in the episode. “You really do get in your head and think about the worst possible things that can happen. For the next few days, it’s going to really be hell wondering what I have, what’s going on and how to fix this.”