J.Lo rocked a sexy-and-chic gown for the premiere of ‘Hustlers’ at the Toronto International Film Festival, and A-Rod was proudly by her side!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has gone blonde! The actress revealed a new sleek bob at the Toronto premiere of Hustlers on September 7, with a dramatically shorter length. She parted her ultra-straight hair off centre, perfectly framing her face. While Jen is known for rocking highlights, the stunning shade was considerably lighter than the hair color she’s been sporting lately. The blonde tone also picked up on the gorgeous golden yellow shade of her gown.

The actress rocked a super sexy yellow dress for the occasion, featuring a deep-v plunge reminiscent of her iconic green Versace look from 2001. The stunning number featured a long back train with a high slit in the front, showing off Jennifer’s gorgeous toned legs. The unique dress was primarily made of a sultry silk, but also featured romantic elements of taffeta around the shoulders and train. The sheer material was also used to create a tutu effect at the waist. Jen completed her look with a sky high pair of silver sandals, diamond rings and a sparkly clutch.

Upon closer look, Jen’s sparkly bag was a crystal encrusted clutch that is styled to look like a stack of money — specifically, as the bag reads — $10,000. The Judith Leiber “Stack Of Cash Rich” bag is featured in the movie and used by her character Ramona, who is a stripper. Jennifer posted a photo of herself with the tongue-in-cheek purse — which retails for a pricey $5695 — back in May and was also photographed using it on-set. “Ramona taking off for the weekend… 💵💋 #hustlers,” Jen commented on the photo at the time.

Jennifer’s makeup for the event was on point, too, as she sported her signature golden dewy skin. Her dark bronzy eye was perfectly paired to a glossy coral lip, proving she’s not ready for summer to be over. Her lush lashes added a hint of drama to the romantic and sexy look.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer’s supportive fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, was proudly by her side for the event — and looking dapper as usual. The former pro-baseball player sported a fitted black suit for the event, paired with a crisp white shirt. He opted to keep the blouse unbuttoned, and was all smiles as he posted on the carpet with his beautiful lady.

J.Lo is quite possibly having her best year yet, between celebrating her milestone 50th birthday, hitting the stage for a world tour and possibly landing the Super Bowl halftime show for 2020. The superstar is also fronting one of the buzziest flicks of the year with Hustlers, and is busy planning her fourth wedding to A-Rod.