‘Flip It Like Disick’: Scott Blindsides Miki & Benny By Hiring Outside Help

Scott Disick tries to flip a house as quickly as possible but hiring outside help and not telling Miki or Benny puts him in the hot seat during the Sept. 8 episode of ‘Flip It Like Disick.’

Scott Disick decides to hire outside help to get the Jed Smith house done fast during the all-new episode of Flip It Like Disick. When real estate developer Ilan shows up at the house with his guys ready to work, he runs right into Miki. Miki is completely caught off guard by this and doesn’t want them doing anything unless he tells them to. Miki calls Scott’s business partner, Benny, who also knew nothing about Scott hiring help.

When Scott shows up at the house, Ilan tells him about Miki’s reaction and says he was a little “butt hurt.” This is not how Scott wanted things to go down so he tries to smooth things over. He admits that he’s worried now that Benny and Miki are upset and this drama could damage his relationship with Ilan. “I’m not sure this could have gone any worse,” he says.

Scott doesn’t waste any time trying to mend the fences. He tells Miki and Benny that he only hired help so the project could get done faster and they could save money. “I apologize,” Scott says to Miki and Benny. “I’m not trying to step on anyone’s toes. Nor do I want to hurt anyone’s feelings.” Benny doesn’t think Scott has anything to worry about. “Listen, you just need to trust us,” Benny tells Scott.

Benny also jokes that Scott was trying to break up “the band” by hiring outside help. He calls Ilan the “Yoko Ono” of the situation and thinks he needs to take a hike. Meanwhile, Miki has no idea who Yoko is.