Dennis McKinley Shares Sweet Pic Of Baby Pilar Sleeping & Mocks How Porsha Williams Does Her Kid’s Hair

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s daughter Pilar Jhena is growing up so incredibly fast, it’s no wonder her parents want to keep showing her off!

Dennis McKinley, 39, is constantly sharing adorable photos of their little girl, Pilar Jhena, 5 months, so it’s no surprise that her daddy wanted to share his sleeping angel in her crib donning the most adorable grey and black polka dot pajamas. He showed her off to the world on Sept. 7, however, not without poking fun at her mother Porsha Williams, 37! “My sweet baby @pilarjhena,” Dennis posted with several heart emojis. “Why yo mama do yo hair like this before bed,” the post went on, adding several laughing faces, to keep it all in good fun.

Porsha and Dennis often share pictures of their beautiful baby which fans clearly cannot get enough of! In fact, baby PJ even has her own Instagram account with a whopping 233K followers and counting! Though she’s sound asleep in the photo Dennis posted, her account documents all of the cool things she gets to do with her parents, like laugh, travel, clap and we even recently got to see her first teeth popping up!

It’s so nice to see the couple laughing and joking one another as it hasn’t always been so easy for them. As we reported in June, the couple split shortly after welcoming baby PJ, however, as of recent, they have been taking things slow and spending more time together. They were even spotted on a recent couples getaway in Las Vegas with some of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star’s cast mates and friends, proving that they appear to be back in full-swing.