Khloe Kardashian Admits Seeing Tristan Thompson At True’s Birthday Was ‘Hard’: It Was ‘Raw & Fresh’

Khloe Kardashian’s fall out with Tristan Thompson was still ‘raw and fresh’ when he showed up at their daughter’s birthday party earlier this year. She revealed it was difficult to see him.

It wasn’t easy for Khloe Kardashian to spent time with Tristan Thompson at their daughter True Thompson‘s first birthday in April. The party came just a couple months after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a party, completely shattering his relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. But, he is still the father of Khloe’s child, so they had to face each other again at True’s b’day bash – which proved to be difficult, according to Khloe.

“True’s birthday was just a couple weeks after all of that stuff happened, so everything was really raw and fresh,” Khloe told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show during a Sept. 6 appearance. “That was really hard how we even came to the point where I even invited Tristan to her first birthday. I always wanted that to be obviously a mommy and daddy thing. My family – everyone – is going through this breakup, so I knew in my family it was going to be a lot of high tension, but I still wanted to do what was best for True.”

While discussing the Tristan and Jordyn drama with Ryan, the Good American founder displayed an immense level of maturity with how she’s been dealing with this situation. “We’re all human beings, and we’re all figuring out life. Stuff happens and people make mistakes. We’re all going to survive. We all learn from it. Things have to happen to me for me to become a better person, as well. If we can’t laugh at it, what the hell am I going to do?” she said about handling difficult situations with humor, adding, “I don’t think these things are funny all the time, but you have to laugh and still move on with life. I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it’s how you handle it. Your apologies have to be as loud as your disrespect was. That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on.”