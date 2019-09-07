Demi Lovato Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Body Positivity Message & More

Demi Lovato was incredibly active on social media this week, and most notably shared a powerful message of body positivity. Her stellar posts earned her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Demi Lovato had quite a week on social media! While she didn’t post all that much, one of her posts made such an impact that she deserved to be named Instagram Queen of the Week for it! On Sept. 5, the singer took to the ‘gram to share a shot of her rocking a leopard print bikini. But while the image was certainly stunning, it was the caption that left us screaming, “YAS QUEEN!”

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got,” she wrote alongside the unedited image. “I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

Demi went on to add that she used to put pressure on herself to live up to unrealistic beauty standards. “It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit,” she wrote. “Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.”

This post also spawned a flirty interaction between Demi and Mike Johnson. The Bachelorette alum hopped into the comments section to write, “Look at me like that again,” alongside a smirking emoji. He added: “Love yaself.” Other celebrities also showered her with love and support. Ashley Graham, who is also known for being a body positivity activist, chimed in, commenting, “Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!” Head up to the gallery above to see even more gorgeous photos of Demi!