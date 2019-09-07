Cardi B Posts Hilarious Pic Of Kulture With Snapchat Filter Of The Rapper

Cardi B had a little fun with a Snapchat filter on Sept. 6 when she reposted a fan’s funny photo of her adorable one-year-old daughter Kulture and her followers couldn’t get enough of it.

Cardi B, 26, made sure to show off her best girl posing with what appeared to be her own personalized Snapchat filter when she reposted a fan-created photo of her one-year-old daughter Kulture decked out on Sept. 6. The rapper posted the hilarious pic to Instagram and it is every bit as cute and funny as one can imagine! In the snapshot, Kulture can be seen sitting on her knees while wearing a white tank top and matching white pants with a pink and black floral design on them. She has one hand up and her pose proved to fit perfectly with the filter as a white Apple iPhone was placed in the hand. She was also rocking long shoulder-length hair with the filter and earrings, a necklace and bracelets. It didn’t end there either. The tot was also flaunting long purple glittery nails! “Who did this to my child ?🤔” Cardi asked in the caption.

It didn’t take long for friends and fans to post light-hearted responses to the image. Cardi’s hubby and Kulture’s dad, Offset, 27, also commented. “Lol😂😂😂,” he wrote, joining a plethora of other followers who also used the crying-laughing emojis. “THE NAILS IS WHAT TOOK ME OUT! LOOK AT THE NAILS!” one fan enthusiastically wrote. “She’s your clone!!!” another wrote to Cardi.

Before the latest eye-catching photo, Cardi showed off Kulture busting some moves in a video on Sept. 5. In the clip, the baby girl is dancing to her parents’ jam, “Clout” while sitting on a floor before getting up to walk. She looked so cute in pink fuzzy slippers during the dance session. “I think she said ‘whole lotta people needs hear this’ or is it just me ?🤨,” Cardi captioned the video.

We always love seeing photos of Kulture, especially funny ones like Cardi’s latest. We can’t wait to see more in the future!