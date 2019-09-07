Camila Cabello Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes’ Toronto Show For ‘Señorita’ Duet

Camila Cabello showed up to her rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ concert in Toronto on the night of Sept. 6 and even joined him on stage to sing a memorable rendition of their hit song ‘Señorita’ together.

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21, brought their romance to the stage once again in Toronto! The “Havana” singer joined her rumored beau for a duet of their steamy hit song “Señorita” after surprising the audience at his concert in his home country on Sept. 6 and a video of the moment definitely had fans going crazy on social media. The clip, which was posted by a fan on Twitter, shows the young stars singing into one microphone while standing close and face to face just before the end of the song. The audience is cheering loudly as Shawn rests one hand on Camila’s shoulder while touching her hair, and just before the lights go out, the hunky crooner appears to kiss his lady love on the cheek or maybe even the lips, but the quick darkness left it a mystery.

The epic show, which took place at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, was the last stop on Shawn’s North American tour before he takes the show abroad later this month, so it’s only natural he would give the audience a treat. Before their latest public duet, Camila and Shawn performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26. The performance was just as steamy as their Toronto bit and left fans wanting more from the lovebirds.

Although the singers have been coy when it comes to officially confirming their relationship, it’s pretty clear that they have gone way past a friendship over the past few months. From makeout sessions in the ocean and pools to hand in hand strolls on New York City streets, these two haven’t been shy about expressing major PDA whenever they’re together. A source previously told HollywoodLife that their relationship works because they both remain tight-lipped about it when it comes to the public and make sure not to reveal any private information.

“Shawn really appreciates that Camila is on the same page as him when it comes to how they handle their private lives,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Shawn has always shied away from the spotlight when it comes to his romantic relationships. The fact that he and Camila see eye to eye when it comes to sharing details on their relationship has only made them closer.”

We hope to see more of these amazing moments on stage with Camila and Shawn in the future! There’s nothing quite like witnessing a real-life love in the spotlight!