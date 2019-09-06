Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris just switched up her look and it’s AMAZING. She debuted a new silver ‘do and we’ve got the before and after pics to prove how big of a change it really is.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is no stranger to changing up her look, but her latest hairstyle might be her best one yet. The Xscape member debuted straight, silver locks on Instagram, styled into a trendy bob. Her silver hair also had flecks of pale pink and purple, which added dimension and kept the entire look feeling youthful.

Tiny changes her look constantly, so it can be hard to keep up with her many makeovers. Most recently, however, she’s been regularly sporting curly black hair with a bit of a fringe. The length was basically the same as her new ‘do, though.

She’s been seen wearing her hair this way throughout 2019, and as most recently as Aug. 23, when she shared an Instagram photo of her with the look. By then, she’d already been sporting it on and off for months, as she was also seen with the exact same hairstyle at Nickelodeon‘s Kids Choice Awards on March 23.

It seems like the silver style may have been for a special occasion. Tiny shared a photo of her with the style while attending the Black Music Honors on Sept. 5. “My sister & I being honor at The Black Music honors for the Urban Icon award!! When I say my girls are bad still today! Not many can do it like us 27 years later. Headlining & selling out arena’s in EVERY city!! Thank you Black Music Honor & of course my sister for life! Thank you for my girls…I will be forever grateful for u,” she captioned the post.