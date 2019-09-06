T.I. & Tiny Cozy Up & Look So In Love At Black Music Honors — Sweet Photo

T.I. and Tiny were cuter than cute while attending the Black Music Honors together, smiling wide and cuddling in the audience while waiting for Xscape to take home their award.

Now that’s the look of love! T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, were totally cuddled up and cute while sitting in the audience at the Black Music Honors, on September 6. The husband and wife were dressed to the nines for the 4th annual event, which filmed at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. Tip, 38, and Tiny, 44, smiled wide as they sat, waiting for the big show to begin, and Tiny had her arm wrapped around her man’s. They were at the show to celebrate Tiny’s group, Xscape. The women won the Urban Music Icon Award for their 25 years in the music industry and their iconic platinum-selling records.

T.I. and Tiny have had their ups and downs as a couple, but their marriage has been strong and stable for quite some time now. Two years ago, they nearly divorced after Tip allegedly had an extramarital affair. This August, they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary instead! To celebrate the occasion, they spent a romantic vacation at a massive villa, where they had fun grinding on each other by the pool. Now, if that’s not love, then what is?

Tiny showed off her brand-new hair makeover at the Black Music Honors, which she debuted on Instagram just hours earlier. She is now rocking silver, sleek locks, just like Storm from X-Men. Tiny changes her hairstyle up periodically, but this is the first time we’ve seen anything like this on her. And it’s totally badass and beautiful!

Tiny’s outfit was on point, too. She looked stunning in a skimpy, little black dress that showed ample cleavage through a see-through top. Mesh sleeves, jewels, and shoulder pads gave it a very futuristic look. So good!