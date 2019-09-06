The Situation’s Wife & ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Planning ‘Big Celebration’ For Prison Release

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s loved ones are ready to celebrate his release from prison. His wife, Lauren Pesce, and his ‘Jersey Shore’ family are planning a HUGE party, we’ve learned exclusively!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s release from prison on September 12 will be even sweeter, thanks to his wife, Lauren Pesce. After spending eight months behind bars in New York after pleading guilty to tax evasion, HollywoodLife has learned that Lauren and his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars are throwing a blowout bash! His loved ones are celebrating his return home “Everyone’s planning on seeing him right away and there’s a big celebration being planned for when he gets out with all of his family and friends,” a source close to Mike and Lauren told us EXCLUSIVELY. And it’s going to be insane!

Lauren and Mike got married in November 2018, a month after his sentencing. But the newlyweds had to sadly part when he entered the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in January 2018. Mike’s Jersey Shore co-star and close friend, Pauly D, revealed on Live! with Kelly and Ryan in April 2019 that Lauren visits her husband weekly, and that he talks to Mike every day. But it’s obviously not the same thing for Mike and Lauren as being together at home. Our source told us that “Lauren is so excited to have Mike back with her full-time. She’s missed him terribly, but has been doing great.

“They’ve both been doing the best they can while Mike is away. The couple plans to spend a lot of time together and just be with one another since they had to be apart right after getting married.” The first order of business when Mike’s home (after the party, of course)? Making babies! “They absolutely want to have a baby sooner rather than later,” the insider dished. “They weren’t able to work on that at all with Mike away so are excited to start trying for a family again.”

Mike’s also making sure to take time to thank his Jersey Shore family for all that they did when he was locked up. They went to his sentencing trial, saw him off to prison, and have made sure Lauren was alright every step of the way. “Mike really appreciated that,” the insider said. “He can’t wait to see everyone who’s been supporting him so much. He’s really looking forward to his freedom. Mike is a really good guy and this whole thing was unfortunate, but he’s so happy that it’s now almost behind him.”

HollywoodLife reached out to the couple’s rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.