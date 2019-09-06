Tarek El Moussa Admits He’s ‘Confident’ In His Future With Heather Rae Young: ‘Everything’s Amazing’

In our EXCLUSIVE interview with Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, the couple revealed that they are ‘hopeful’ about their future together – and having a ‘good time’ in the meantime!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are “very happy” with how things between them are going. The couple opened up about their relationship in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, and TBH, they couldn’t seem more in love. So how exactly do they keep their relationship going so smoothly? “100 percent transparency, honesty and just being open. That is it! Communication,” Tarek, 38, tells HL. Heather agreed, adding, “Lots of communication and that is it! We have a lot of fun together. We laugh a lot and I think that is important.”

As far as who is causing all the laughter, they both agree Heather is funnier, but she thinks her boyfriend’s humor is enjoyable in a “dorky way,” she said. “She thinks I am a dork! She calls me a nerd,” Tarek said, but Heather affirmed that she finds it adorable. “I think it is so cute! You are a swaggy nerd,” she joked through laughter.

The couple certainly think communication can be what makes or breaks a relationship. “I think some of the biggest problems in anything both personal or business is communication or lack there of and we communicate probably way too much…” Tarek admitted. Heather chimed in: “Way too much! And we support each other and our careers and goals and dreams and everything!”

While the Selling Sunset star definitively thinks marriage and kids are in the cards for the couple, Tarek is more focused on the here and now. “I wish I had a crystal ball, but right now everything is going amazing and we don’t know what the future holds – but whatever it holds, it is going to be amazing!” he said.

Tarek is also very secure in the state of their relationship. “I am very happy with our relationship and very confident and hopeful about our future. We are really having a good time!”Wherever this journey takes them, though, Tarek believes they are “just getting started.” Heather added, “We have a lot of goals and we are going to hit them!”