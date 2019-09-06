Tara Reid, 43, Confirms Romance With New BF Nathan Montpetit-Howar, 37: See Sweet Photo

Tara Reid showed off her boyfriend, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, in a sweet Instagram post while the pair vacationed in Cabo.

Tara Reid, 43, has a brand new man in her life! The Sharknado actress showed off her hunky music producer beau, Nathan Montpetit-Howar, 37, in a series of sweet Instagram photos on Sept. 4. The newly confirmed couple cozied up to each other on a boat in the middle of pristine blue waters, looking happy as could be as they vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over Labor Day weekend to celebrate the 56th birthday of their friend, DJ Paul Oakenfeld.

The pair sat side by side with their arms wrapped around each other’s shoulders and looked totally relaxed and in vacation mode, wearing matching all-white ensembles. The last photo in the series Tara posted shows Nathan planting a kiss on her cheek while she smiles from ear to ear. “Having the most amazing time with my man in Cabo,” she captioned the photos. The pair have been seen out together over the last year, but this is the first time Tara’s posted any pics of the two of them. It’s clear these two adore each other!

The lovebirds were joined by a large group of friends for the big celebration, and Tara continued posting pics of their fun-filled vacay on her Instagram. “I love the ocean, I’m a water baby,” she captioned a photo of herself in a bright red one-piece bathing suit, wearing a cowboy hat, mirrored sunglasses, and teeny denim cutoffs. Nathan also posted a video of Tara and their friends having a blast while hanging out on a boat in the ocean.

According to his Instagram bio, Nathan is the “Co-founder and VP of studio sound technology company Phantom Acoustics, the future of true studio sound.” He is also a music producer and manager.