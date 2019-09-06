Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Split As She Posts Pics That Appear To Show Him With Another Woman

It’s over (AGAIN) for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley! Reports that the pair have broken up for the upteenth time surfaced after Jen posted a photo that she claimed was of Ronnie with another woman on her Instagram Story.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s roller coaster romance has gone downhill once again. The on/off couple has reportedly split, according to People. “She’s moved out of the house,” the mag reports, adding that the breakup actually happened last week. On Sept. 5, Jen took to her Instagram Story to post photos that appeared to show Ronnie hanging out with another woman on a boat. The picture is taken from behind, but the woman has her arm around the man who Jen claims to be Ron. “This is Ron this weekend with another girl again,” Jen captioned the image. These photos have since been deleted from her page.

Ronnie and Jen have broken up countless times since the birth of their daughter, Ariana, in April 2017. The two have an extremely volatile relationship, which has been documented on MTV’s Jersey Shore. Jen has even been arrested after physical fights with Ronnie on more than one occasion — in June 2018, she allegedly dragged him with her car down the street in Las Vegas, and in May 2019, she was briefly taken into custody for a 2018 New Year’s Eve inciden, which left Ronnie with a black eye and bloody nose.

After the New Year’s Eve scuffle, Ronnie broke up with Jen and decided to spend a month in treatment to work on himself, which viewers saw on recent episodes of Jersey Shore. However, by Ariana’s first birthday in April, the two were back together.

Ronnie hinted at the pair’s recent split on Instagram at the end of August. “Remember to always respect yourself to walk away from something that makes you feel disrespected,” he posted on Aug. 26, just before he walked the red carpet solo at the VMAs. On Aug. 29, he added, “One stupid mistake can change everything,” and one day later, he wrote, “Don’t make the mistake o thinking a bump in the road is the end of the road.” It’s always hard to know where these two stand, but for today, it looks like the break up is definitely ON.