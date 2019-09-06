Interview
Priyanka Chopra Admits Having A Baby With Nick Jonas Is On Her ‘To-Do List’ After Less Than 1 Year Of Marriage

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'The Best Years of a Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2019
Priyanka Chopra got candid about having babies with husband Nick Jonas in a new interview with ‘Vogue India.’

Priyanka Chopra, 37, has babies on the brain! The gorgeous actress and cover star of The September Issue of Vogue India recently sat down with the publication to talk about what’s on her to-do list after being married to musician and actor Nick Jonas, 26, for almost one year. In the candid interview, Priyanka revealed that she and her hunky hubby are excited to start a family — and soon!  “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” Priyanka gushed to first-ever Vogue India guest editor and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, 45. 

The Quantico actress also expressed her gratitude for growing up in India, saying, “Everything that I am today or am doing in America, I learnt in India. I’m just showing a perspective of it. I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success.” 

Sabyasachi didn’t hold back his praises for Priyanka, either. “I think people look at India differently because of Priyanka Chopra,” he said. “It was stereotypically a land of elephants and snake charmers. She brings a freshness to this and we all feel a strong sense of admiration for her.” 

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra graces The September Issue of 'Vogue India.'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look insanely in love on their wedding day.

Nick and Priyanka’s love story is definitely one for the millennial books! The pair started dating after Nick, who was 23 at the time, slid into Priyanka’s DMs on Twitter in 2016. The same day, Priyanka replied and told him to text her, and their whirlwind, modern-day romance blossomed from there. The couple got engaged in July of 2018, and were married in two lavish ceremonies in India in December. They will be celebrating their one-year anniversary at the end of this year. 