Nikki Bella Says BF Artem Brings Out The ‘True’ Her: ‘When I’m With Him Everything’s Happy & Simple

Nikki Bella has found love again with BF Artem Chigvinstev, who has called her his ‘soul mate.’ She tells us that when she’s with him, nothing else in the world matters.

Nikki Bella is absolutely crazy about her pro dancer boyfriend Artem Chigvinstev, 37. We caught up with the 35-year-old former wrestler and Total Bellas star and she couldn’t stop gushing about how her makes her feel. She tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “He brings out the girl that Nikki really is. The girl that is in there, deep down inside. I’ve never been more relaxed with another human being, except my sister, but Artem gives me this feeling that nothing matters in the world — not material things, not bad things.”

“When I’m with him, it’s really weird, everything is happy and simple and relaxing. I feel like with the industry I’m in, the companies I run and traveling the world with my sister, there’s nothing better than coming home to someone that makes you feel that way. It makes me so happy. I miss him so much. I wish he was here so I can squeeze him!” she adds.

Speaking of companies, Nikki and her twin sister Brie have a wildly successful beauty/hair products line, Nicole + Brizee. We spoke to the sisters at Coco J’Adore restaurant in New York City on September 5. In addition to Nikki dishing on how Artem has changed her life, Brie explained to us what makes their beauty brand so special.

“Nikki and I always say and feel that confidence comes from the inside, and every morning when you wake up the first thing you go and you do is you look in the mirror and you’re either going to pick yourself apart or build yourself up. It was really important for us to have a skincare line, a hair line and a body wash that told you already what we want you to feel — be fearless, feel powerful so when you wake up in the morning, you take that energy out for the day. That’s really what it meant to us,” Brie reveals.