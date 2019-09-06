Nicki Minaj Apologizes To Fans For ‘Abrupt’ Retirement Tweet & Promises There’s More To Discuss

Hours after shockingly announcing that she’s retiring from music, Nicki Minaj apologized to her Barbz, and told them that she’ll be revealing more information about her decision soon.

Nicki Minaj finally addressed THAT tweet. You know, the one where she abruptly announced that she’s retiring from music effective immediately? The “Chun-Li” rapper, 36 apologized to fans in another tweet on September 6, telling her Barbz that, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.” She also included the heart and prayer hand emojis.

The tweet in question was sent on September 5. Nicki shockingly announced out of the blue that she was retiring to start a family with her maybe-husband, Kenneth Petty, 41. Nicki and Kenneth, who have been dating since December 28, and have known each other since they were teens, filed for a marriage license in August 2019, but they haven’t tied the knot yet. However, Nicki changed her Twitter handle to Mrs. Petty, and refers to Kenneth as her “husband” on social media. She devastated her Barbz by tweeting, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE”.

A source close to the “Anaconda” rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that when she sits down to discuss the tweet with her fans, she’s going to reveal that she’s not actually retiring — at least entirely. “Nicki spoke too soon on a full retirement because she loves doing music way too much to retire. Nicki wants to be a mom, wants to get married, and wants that life, but she also wants the life of rap star that she worked so hard for,” the source explained.

“She is looking to take some time off, but to fully retire isn’t going to happen. Her fans should expect her to take a bit of a break but not to be completely finished making music,” they added. “She will be back. How many artists have said that they are retiring or going to stop touring and then come back bigger and better than ever? Tons! And it is the same case for Nicki. She’s not retiring permanently; it’s just a bunch of hot air!”

HollywoodLife reached out to Nicki Minaj’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.