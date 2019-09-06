After performing ‘Slide Away’ for the first time at the MTV VMAs, Miley Cyrus has released a video for her Liam Hemsworth-breakup song, and she’s truly over the heartbreak, ‘whiskey and pills.’

Nearly a month after Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, called it quits, she hinted that she shot a video for “Slide Away,” the soulful song many presume is about her heart-wrenching breakup. Thankfully for Miley’s fans, she didn’t keep them waiting for long. Miley released the video for “Slide Away” on Sept. 6, and just like the single’s cover art, the video has an underwater theme to it. Miley spends most of the video half-submerged in a pool. When she’s not floating, she’s in a dreamy haze while a wild Hollywood party happens around her. The video captures how “over” Miley is of this life of partying, of pills and booze, and how she’s ready to, as she sings, slide away.

Miley first hinted that a video was coming with a Sept. 5 Instagram post. In the short teaser, Miley stood in a pool of water, submerged up to her nose. A dull red light shone on the “Wrecking Ball” singer, while the first notes of the song played. The teaser left fans begging for her to release the video right away. “SLIDE AWAY MUSIC VIDEO IS COMING IM SO EXCITED” “Great surprise! Wasn’t expecting this!” “We are ready! THE QUEEN IS COMING.”

“Slide Away” dropped on Aug. 16, six days after Liam and Miley confirmed that they were separating. Produced by Miley’s longtime collaborator Mike Will Made It and Andrew Wyatt, it has so far hit No. 47 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track was praised from critics for his emotional honesty, and self-reflection. She performed it publicly for the first time at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 29.

Though Miley doesn’t mention Liam by name, the lyrics heavily imply that the song is about him. “Move on, we’re not seventeen / I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now,” she sings in the track. Miley and Liam met ten years ago when they worked on The Last Song together, a meeting that would lead to a whirlwind on-again/off-again romance. After breaking up in 2013, following a four-year romance that produced an engagement, the couple reunited in 2016. They were wed in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. Eight months later, they would announce their separation. Two weeks after that, Liam would file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since the split, Miley has reportedly struck up a new romance with Kaitlynn Carter, 31. Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner, 36, announced their split on Aug. 1. Nine days later, she was spotted kissing Miley while on vacation in Italy. Miley, when speaking about the split for the first time, denied that her marriage ended over cheating. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”