Demi Lovato Gets Love From ‘Bachelorette’ Crush Mike Johnson After Posting Unedited Photo

Dozens of celebrities sent Demi Lovato supportive comments after she vulnerably posted an unedited pic on Instagram — and that included Mike Johnson, who she previously admitted to crushing on!

Mike Johnson is HERE for Demi Lovato’s raw, real, and unedited new post on Instagram. The Bachelorette star was one of hundreds of thousands of people to comment on the bikini pic, which showed Demi in her natural state, without any photoshop. “Look at me like that again,” Mike wrote, with a smirking emoji. “Love yaself.” Of course, Mike’s message might mean something a little extra special to the singer — while he was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this summer, Demi publicly gushed about him on her Instagram Story. She even flat-out wrote, “Mike, I accept your rose,” after Hannah dumped him. The Internet exploded over her flirty comments, with fans begging her and Mike to start dating — and it definitely seems like he is here for it!

“Hell yeah I would go on a date with Demi Lovato,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July. “She is freaking sexy as can be. I don’t know her personality, so I’d have to get to know her, but I would entertain a conversation…” Mike had just returned from filming Bachelor in Paradise at the time of this interview, but as we saw during this week’s episode, he left that show as a single man, too. Could his flirty comment mean he’s actually trying to pursue something with Demi now?!

Of course, tons of other celebrities also weighed in on Demi’s inspiring pic and message, which she admitted was her “biggest fear” to post. “YES,” Hailey Baldwin gushed, with a series of fire emojis. “YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE.” Beba Rexha wrote, “Yes yes yes,” while Ashley Graham added, “Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!”

Noah Cyrus also joined in on the compliments, writing, “ur so hot,” with a heart eye emoji, and Ronda Rousey raved, “You look even better without the editing.” Just 12 hours after posting the picture, Demi already had more than 6.3 million likes.