Lindsey Vonn looked unbelievably sexy at the ‘Vanity Fair’ NYFW party in NYC on Sept. 5, when she wore a completely sheer two-piece black outfit that showed off her toned figure.

Lindsey Vonn, 34, always manages to make a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Saks Fifth Avenue and Vanity Fair New York Fashion Week kick-off party, honoring Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best-Dressed List, in NYC on September 5. Lindsey opted to wear a completely see-through two-piece Tako Mekvabidze outfit featuring a high-neck sheer crop top that was completely transparent, showing off her bare breast and nipples. The bottom half of the crop top, which was covered in sequin embellished stars, featured a thick elastic band on the bottom, cinching in her tiny waist. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted pants, which were also completely transparent. The pants were fitted against her toned legs, as she rocked a pair of high-waisted black underwear underneath, keeping her bare legs on full display. The back of her sheer star pants showed off a bit of her behind, as the underwear were super cheeky. She topped her look off with a pair of pointy-toed black pumps and a slicked-back high bun, which is one of the hottest hair trends of the season.

While we loved Lindsey’s super revealing outfit, it was kind of hard to concentrate as her massive emerald engagement ring from fiance hockey player, P.K. Subban, 30, stole the show. Lindsey first debuted her new bling at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 26 and we were shocked by how beautiful her massive green emerald with two diamonds on either side of the massive stone, was. The emerald is set in a very thin gold band, making this ring super unique but classic at the same time. Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Lindsey’s ring, “Lindsey’s stunning engagement ring appears to feature a 4-4.5 carat emerald cut emerald accented by two diamond baguette side stones and set in a platinum or white gold band. Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the ring between $50,000 to $60,000 USD.”

Lindsey and P.K. have been dating for two years and P.K. just popped the question on August 14 while Lindsey was at home, the couple told Vogue. As for why he chose such an unconventional ring, P.K. admitted to the magazine that he picked it out for her because her favorite color is green.

Aside from Lindsey, Priyanka Chopra, 37, was also in attendance at the event wearing a stunning red floral Oscar de la Renta Strapless Tiered Lace Gown with a velvet burgundy ribbon cinching in her waist, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!