Kylie Jenner Admits Her Sisters Tease Her Over Billionaire Status: They Ask Me To ‘Pay’ For Things

Kylie Jenner’s sisters aren’t above trying to bum a dollar from her, now that she’s a billionaire. Kylie joked in a new interview that they’re always trying to get her to pay for their fab vacations!

When you’re the youngest self-made billionaire of all time, your siblings are probably going to try to get in on that, right? Kylie Jenner, 22, told Ellen DeGeneres on the season 17 premiere episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her famous sisters try to get her to foot the bill now and then. “When we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, they’re like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?’” Kylie says in a preview clip revealed on September 6. “Just stuff like that.” She then clarified that she was joking. Kylie may be the only billionaire in the family, but Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, obviously aren’t hurting for money.

They’re totally capable of paying themselves when it comes to their elaborate vacations to places like Italy, Turks and Caicos, and St. Barts. “They just joke with me, just sister love,” Kylie adds. “They’re all really proud of me, for sure.” Kris Jenner, who appeared on the episode with her daughter, said with a laugh, “Just my stuff. She pays for my stuff.” Well, Kylie has gifted her mom a Ferrari, designer purses, and other luxury goods. So she’s technically not lying!

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie couldn’t help but gush about her darling one-year-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi Webster. She told Ellen that Stormi was dancing backstage in the dressing room while watching Ellen and the audience dance at the top of the show. So cute! When asked if Stormi took after her or Travis more, Kylie said she was actually a “perfect mixture” of the two.

“She’s definitely like a little rager. She loves music,” Kylie said, pointing out the similarity to her rapper dad. Grandma Kris definitely thinks Stormi’s a little Kylie, though. “She is like a little Kylie. It’s really wild. It’s like sometimes she looks at you and you think, ‘I have to remind myself that’s my granddaughter, not Kylie…You know for two seconds, like it catches you off-guard.”