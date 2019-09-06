Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Sizzles In Sexy Sheer Tank Top & Satin Skirt On Day Out In L.A.

Satin skirts have been the hottest trend amid this especially hot summer, and Kourtney Kardashian just gave us a new idea on how to style the wardrobe essential.

Hot weather calls for sheer clothes, a demand that Kourtney Kardashian, 40, answered in a see-through tank top to grab lunch and visit the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood on Sept. 5. The regular complement to a sheer tank is a pair of daisy dukes, but she swerved the American essential in favor of a more Parisian piece: a midi satin skirt! Paired with low heels, rectangle-rimmed shades and a baguette bag, the Poosh blogger looked like she walked straight out of the cobblestone streets of Porto Cervo where she vacationed in July, and onto the turf of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Oh, did we mention every single piece was black? Not even the sun can touch Kourtney.

Risqué tanks have been Kourtney’s go-to fashion move as summer wraps up. She wore nothing underneath a white tank top for a lunch outing with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, 29, in West Hollywood on Aug. 29. She then rocked a low-scoop tank for a night out with sisters Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 22, at the Nice Guy Restaurant in West Hollywood (this seems to be Kourt’s favorite LA neighborhood) on Aug. 23.

While you’ve seen Kourtney on a number of lunch outings this past summer, they’re not dates! “Kourtney has a really full plate right now between taking care of her kids and focusing on building Poosh into the empire that she envisions it to be. So at this point, her love life really has taken a back seat to everything else,” a source close to the mother of three EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. However, Kourt’s not turned off to the idea of a future hot date. Our insider added, “That’s not to say that Kourtney wouldn’t be open to romance or that she’s trying to remain closed off to a potential opportunity. But she spends so much time with her kids and working, and she isn’t going out every night and meeting men.”

On the same day Kourtney ventured out for lunch with a friend in her sheer top, the Season 17 trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians dropped! Once again, Kourtney and Kim seemed to resurface their beef. “She doesn’t want to work. She has too many f**king boundaries — she’s out,” Kim snaps in the sneak peek, and she’s presumably throwing shade at her older sister since the snippy commentary was preceded by a clip of Kourtney asking, “Why are you guys so in my business?”