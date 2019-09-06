Justin Bieber Posts Makeup-Free Photo Of Hailey Baldwin & Raves Over How Good She Looks

‘What Do You Mean’ Hailey Baldwin isn’t wearing a stitch of makeup in this photo? Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post a pic of his gorgeous wife rocking a makeup-free face and gushed about how beautiful she is.

Justin Bieber, 25, is so head over heels for his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, he can’t stop gushing about her on Instagram! The “Love Yourself” singer posted a picture of Hailey sitting in a chair without a lick of makeup on her face on Sept. 5, praising her for hitting the genetic lottery. “No makeup. Like what??” he captioned the sweet snap, followed by a series of emojis.

The picture garnered over 2.5 million likes in less than 24 hours, and of course, Hailey herself commented on the pic with a cute quip of her own. “Making a girl blush over here,” she wrote, as fans flocked to the comments to sing their praises for the blonde bombshell.

It’s no secret that Justin absolutely adores Hailey. He regularly gushes about her on his social media platforms, posting pics of her with cute captions like “Go best friend that’s my best friend,” and “This is my bean.”

The young couple were secretly married in a courthouse ceremony last year in New York City; however, Justin and Hailey will reportedly get married in a larger ceremony in front of their closest friends and family later this month on September 30 in South Carolina. Although he’s “nervous,” Justin is ready to “prove” his love for Hailey.

“He wants to provide for her like none other and show her that their bond is the greatest thing that they have,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So you can imagine that later this month when they get married again in front of God and friends and family, some things have weighed on him, and he’s been nervous because he wants it to be perfect and everything Hailey wants it to be. He wants to make that moment where he is his best self. There is excitement that surrounds that but it’s a nervous excitement because this will make it real and forever in his mind so he wants everything to go 100 percent right.”