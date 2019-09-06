See Pic
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Posts Makeup-Free Photo Of Hailey Baldwin & Raves Over How Good She Looks

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber
Broadimage/Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Hailey turns heads in a sexy red slitted dress and black leather jacket as the pair return to their Mercedes-Benz Van at the valet. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share some sweet PDA before separating and leaving on their own way inNYC. The married couple stepped down from their NYC hotel together.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.

‘What Do You Mean’ Hailey Baldwin isn’t wearing a stitch of makeup in this photo? Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post a pic of his gorgeous wife rocking a makeup-free face and gushed about how beautiful she is.

Justin Bieber, 25, is so head over heels for his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, he can’t stop gushing about her on Instagram! The “Love Yourself” singer posted a picture of Hailey sitting in a chair without a lick of makeup on her face on Sept. 5, praising her for hitting the genetic lottery. “No makeup. Like what??” he captioned the sweet snap, followed by a series of emojis. 

The picture garnered over 2.5 million likes in less than 24 hours, and of course, Hailey herself commented on the pic with a cute quip of her own. “Making a girl blush over here,” she wrote, as fans flocked to the comments to sing their praises for the blonde bombshell. 

It’s no secret that Justin absolutely adores Hailey. He regularly gushes about her on his social media platforms, posting pics of her with cute captions like “Go best friend that’s my best friend,” and “This is my bean.” 

The young couple were secretly married in a courthouse ceremony last year in New York City; however, Justin and Hailey will reportedly get married in a larger ceremony in front of their closest friends and family later this month on September 30 in South Carolina. Although he’s “nervous,” Justin is ready to “prove” his love for Hailey.

He wants to provide for her like none other and show her that their bond is the greatest thing that they have,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So you can imagine that later this month when they get married again in front of God and friends and family, some things have weighed on him, and he’s been nervous because he wants it to be perfect and everything Hailey wants it to be. He wants to make that moment where he is his best self. There is excitement that surrounds that but it’s a nervous excitement because this will make it real and forever in his mind so he wants everything to go 100 percent right.”