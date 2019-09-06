It look months of training for Jennifer Lopez to become an expert pole dancer for her new movie, ‘Hustlers,’ and she documented the learning process to share with fans.

Pole dancing is NOT easy, but Jennifer Lopez has become a total pro after MONTHS of practice before filming her new movie Hustlers. The singer/actress posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself preparing for her role as a stripper in the movie, and it shows just how hard she worked to nail the part. Jennifer started her training FOUR months before production of the movie even began. She started by having a professional pole dancer coming to her home and giving her lessons right in the living room.

From the very first day, pole dancing immediately took a tole on Jennifer’s body, and she showed off the bruises that began forming on her body. “This is just as hard as anything I’ve ever learned,” she admitted. “It might be one of the hardest. I’ve gotten cuts and bruises and stuff from movies, but I’ve never bruised like this for anything I’ve done.” She also explained that she spoke to her co-star, Cardi B, who used to be a stripper IRL, to get some advice. “Cardi was telling me it took her years,” Jen said. “She’s great at it, but it took her years to figure it all out, and Joanna’s trying to teach me in a matter of six weeks.”

For the training sessions, J.Lo wore sexy workout gear, including as series of sports bras and short-shorts that showed off her toned legs and abs. Of course, she also had to wear super high heels to quickly get the feel of what it was like to be onstage with her stripper routines.

After a lot of practice at home, Jennifer finally took her routine to the stage for more rehearsals, during which she took part in choreographing one of her character’s dances. J. Lo was extremely hands-on the entire time and made sure she had a say in everything that was going on. By the end of the video, she was dressed in full-costume, and expertly performed the routine. Hustlers hits theaters on Sept 13.