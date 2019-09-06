Felicity Huffman Could Get 1 Month Jail Time For College Admissions Scandal Per Court Docs

Contrition could be paying off big time for Felicity Huffman. After her guilty plea in the college admissions scandal, she could be getting off with as little as one month in prison.

Honesty turned out to be the best policy for actress Felicity Huffman, 56. She tearfully entered a guilty plea on May 13 in the federal Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal and at the time prosecutors were recommending she spend between four to 10 months behind bars. Now the U.S. Attorney’s office filed documents on Sept. 6 asking that the former Desperate Housewives star spend one month in a federal prison and pay $20,000 in fines according to paperwork obtained by HollywoodLife.com. We have also reached out to Felicity’s lawyer and rep, and her husband William H. Macy‘s rep.

In the paperwork prosecutors argued that, “Some period of incarceration is the only meaningful sanction for these crimes. Not because the defendants’ relative wealth has generated public resentment, but because jail is a particularly meaningful response to this kind of offense. For wrongdoing that is predicated on wealth and rationalized by a sense of privilege, incarceration is the only leveler: in prison everyone is treated the same, dressed the same, and intermingle regardless of affluence, position or fame.”

Felicity pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She admitted to paying $15,000 to a fake charity that helped her daughter falsely up her SAT scores by 400 points from a previous exam. They got her extra time to take the test and had a proctor change wrong answers to correct ones in a controlled environment by a bribed administrator.

The head of the fake charity, Rick Singer, confessed to helping wealthy parents cheat on the SAT’s for their children. He also admitted to bribing college coaches to designate potential students as athletic recruits, even though they weren’t on the sports teams. Actress Lori Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, have pled not guilty to paying $500,000 to have their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, designated as crew recruits to secure them admissions into USC after they were arrested in Operation Varsity Blues.