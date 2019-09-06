This week was jam-packed with events all over the world & we rounded up all of the best dressed looks from some of our favorite celebrities!

Between New York Fashion Week, the Venice Film Festival, and so many more events, the celebrities brought out some of their best looks this week. From Emily Ratajkowski to Elle Fanning, we rounded up the best dressed stars of the week, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Emily, 28, looked stunning on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on September 5, when she wore a plunging V-neck long-sleeve crop top that showed off ample cleavage. She paired the top with high-waisted loose black shorts paper bag shorts, a thick leather belt, and strappy lace-up sandals. This was just one of the many sexy looks Emily rocked this week, and she even stepped out earlier that same day wearing a white strappy Inamorata Las Olas Bikini top underneath an oversized navy blue blazer, paired with matching, baggy low-rise trousers, lace-up Merah Vodianova Ophelia Sandals, and a Hunting Season Orange Medium Lizard Leather Tote Bag.

Elle, 21, attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London on September 3, when she looked like a fairy princess in her Dolce & Gabbana gown. The gorgeous strapless black dress was completely covered in pink flowers, while the bodice was a completely see-through skintight corset, featuring an underwire bra lined with huge floral embellishments. From the waist down, the gown flowed into a sheer maxi skirt with polka dot details, completely covered in floral organza and embroidery, revealing her high-waisted black underwear underneath. Elle topped her look off with a sleek, slicked-back low-bun parted in the middle and a bright red lip.

Another one of our favorite celebrities who absolutely slayed her looks this week was Priyanka Chopra, 37. Priyanka headed to the Couture Council Luncheon honoring Christian Louboutin in New York City on September 4, wearing a sexy fringe black MONSE Resort 2020 Look 9 dress which featured a one-shoulder neckline and a color block pleated skirt. The entire dress was covered in long white fringe tassels which blew in the wind as she walked, while the side of the skirt had a plunging slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, revealing her toned, long legs. While we loved this look, our favorite outfit from her this week was at the Vanity Fair NYFW party on September 5. She opted to wear a stunning, sheer red floral Oscar de la Renta Strapless Tiered Lace Gown with a velvet burgundy ribbon cinching in her waist, accessorizing with red beaded earrings and a bold red lip.

Zendaya, 23, looked amazing this week in two different outfits but our favorite was her polka dot dress at the launch of Lancôme’s new fragrance, Idôle, at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on September 4. Zendaya, who is an ambassador for the brand, looked gorgeous when she wore a black and white polka dot wrap dress with a slit on the side, showing off her long, lean legs from her new fall 2019 TommyxZendaya collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The midi dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and featured long sheer sleeves with a long scarf ribbon tied around her neck. The bottom half of the dress was a wrap skirt that was open on one side, revealing her legs. Aside from these ladies, here were so many other amazing celeb looks this week, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!