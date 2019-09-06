Elie Tahari Spring 2020: Gorgeous Minimalistic Pieces Perfect For Katie Holmes & Emily Ratajkowski

Elie Tahari’s SS 2020 collection was what minimalistic dreams are made of & the designer shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what his inspiration was behind the easy, breezy pieces.

Elie Tahari’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway show during NYFW on September 5, was nothing short of perfect as models hit the catwalk in airy, sophisticated pieces for everyday wear. One major trend that we spotted at the show was polka dots, and everything from bucket hats, to raincoats and even two-piece sets, were covered in the pattern. Tons of celebrities have been rocking polka dots recently, including Emily Ratajkowski and Zendaya, so it’s definitely going to become an even bigger trend. Mr. Tahari caught up with HollywoodLife before the show, where he EXCLUSIVELY shared, what his inspiration was behind the collection. “It’s about when I got to New York [from Israel] in the early ’70s. There was the biggest change in fashion with the hippy movement and the ‘let it all hang out and wear whatever you want.’ Before that, everything was stiff – the hairspray and the women looking like they were dolls – they were made up. The hippies changed all of that and ‘downtown is where I lived and Soho was where the art scene was starting – so all of that inspired me.”

As for the biggest trends we can expect to see for Spring 2020, “I think the biggest changes are fuller skirts and cuffed legs, but as we know now there are no trends anymore – there used to be trends but not anymore,” Mr. Tahari revealed. “This year, we’re showing shorts – leather, cotton, linen and we’re showing a lot of casual, more easy clothes to wear.” Shorts both knee-length and short were apparent all over the runway, as were suits, which are perfect options for Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski. Katie, 40, was actually in the front row at the show wearing black leather skinny jeans, a button-down chambray shirt and a cream cardigan on top. Some of the pieces would look great on Katie, who often wears minimalistic looks. Meanwhile, Emily, 28, has been rocking suits and blazers all summer long in a variety of ways, especially with nothing underneath, which was a huge trend on the Elie Tahari runway.

While Mr. Tahari is excited about the new season, he admitted there’s one look he doesn’t want to see anymore, “I think this whole movement of grunge, dressed down, ripped up jeans and messy clothes.” He continued, “To me, the women have to look like women and with the grunge, they look like you can’t tell the difference between boys and girls.”

Aside from polka dots, suits and shorts, there was a lot of color, specifically bright red. Overalls, a pleated midi dress and a gorgeous chiffon suit in candy apple red were just a few more of his standout pieces from the collection, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!