New York Fashion Week has officially begun & all of our favorite stars have arrived in the city rocking amazing outfits to kick off the event!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! New York Fashion Week officially started on September 6, and the celeb set has kicked off the stylish event in some seriously amazing outfits. Kendall Jenner, 23, has been rocking a bunch of outfits since arriving in NYC but one of our favorites was her outfit for the Renell Medrano show at Milk Studios on September 5. She arrived wearing an oversized white Each Other x Amanda Wall Tokyo T-Shirt with a colorful graphic image on the front. She styled the oversized tee with a pair of loose, wide-leg black leather trousers, and black square toe booties. Later that night, she stepped out for dinner at Nobu when she threw on a pair of skintight gray snakeskin leather pants with a tight sheer T-shirt that had a Renaissance painting plastered on it. Kendall accessorized the quirky look with gray flip-flop kitten heels, which have become the hottest shoe trend this season, and a BY FAR AW19 Uma Crushed Velvet Bag.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, looked gorgeous at the Couture Council Luncheon to honor Christian Louboutin in New York City on September 4, wearing a sexy fringe dress. Priyanka wore a black MONSE Resort 2020 Look 9 dress which featured a one-shoulder neckline and a color block pleated skirt. The entire dress was covered in long white fringe tassels which blew in the wind as she walked, while the side of the skirt had a plunging slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, revealing her toned, long legs. Priyanka’s frock was totally unique, as the actual body of the dress was a fitted black midi, while one side of the skirt featured a navy blue chiffon panel and the other side had an ivory panel. She accessorized her fun outfit with a pair of white pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps, black cat-eye sunglasses, and silver drop earrings.

Another one of our fave looks came from Bella Hadid, 22, of course. Bella looked amazing on September 5 when she threw on a pair of high-waisted brown khaki wide-leg pants which she styled with a skintight patterned vintage AW 1993 Vivienne Westwood Hercules & Omphale Francois Boucher Corset. The corset cinched in her insanely tiny waist and showed off her abs, while the low-cut scoop neckline showed off major cleavage. She topped her look off with leather booties, a few layered necklaces, and a slicked-back high ponytail, which is one of the biggest hair trends right now.

Zendaya, 23, has been killing her outfits this week and it’s a special week for her considering she will be showing off her second TommyXZendaya collection with Tommy Hilfiger at their Fall 2019 Collection show on September 8. The actress looked stunning at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on September 5 when she wore a full burgundy velvet suit from her collection, featuring a fitted blazer and matching straight-leg trousers. She opted for retro accessories including a velvet newsboy hat and a sheer polka dot scarf which was tied around her neck.

There were so many other amazing looks that the stars have been wearing to fashion week and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!