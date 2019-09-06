Cardi B, Fat Joe & Anuel AA Drop Sizzling Song ‘Yes’ & Fans Go Wild For New Single

Cardi B is a true hustler. The hard-working rapper just dropped a brand new song with Fat Joe and Anuel AA, and the track has fans screaming ‘Yes!”

Talk about timing. Less than two hours after Nicki Minaj announced that she was “retiring” from the rap game, Cardi B, 26, said she was releasing a brand new song! Not one to go back on her word, the Hustlers star followed through on Sept. 6, releasing, “YES,” her collaboration with rap legend Fat Joe, 49, and the pride of Puerto Rico, Anuel AA, 26. The track had fans saying – appropriately enough – “yes!” Or, “yaaaaaaaasss, queen!”

Fat Joe takes over the first 1:20 of the song then Cardi rages in with the lines “Never been stressed by a ho, no/Never been pressed by a bitch/Murder and the money on my mind/I’ve calling on my trigger finger itch bitch.” She finishes her bars and Anuel AA comes in with his in Spanish. One fan took to Twitter and loved Cardi’s bar “BEEN RUNNIN SH*T AND STILL AINT OUTTA BREATH, I CAN LAY A VERSE AND LAY THESE HOES TO REST!!” #Yes.” Another fan tweeted “#Yes is PERFECT!!!!” while one person pointed out “The beat is so fire!! I love that they sampled Aguanile, I’ve never heard that song being sampled before! I’m so proud!”

Whether or not this song appears on the Hustlers soundtrack remains to be seen. IMDB currently doesn’t list it as among the songs associated with the upcoming movie. But, since Cardi is involved in the film – she stars in it alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lizzo — it would make sense that one of her songs makes it to the official soundtrack, right? If anything, “Yes” will now be the soundtrack to the club, especially after Cardi gave it such a ringing endorsement. “I’m excited for this record because I really love this song …The beat is Fireee,” she tweeted when announcing the new collab. She echoed that statement on Instagram, saying that her new song is “soo fireeeeeee.”

Cardi’s announcement came literally hours after her heated rival, Nicki Minaj, 26, peaced out on her career. “I’ve decided to retire and have my family,” she tweeted at 2:20 PM ET (Cardi’s tweet came at 4:04 PM ET.) “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin’ me. Do it till da death of me. [X] in the box cuz ain’t nobody checkin’ me. Love you for LIFE.” Nicki’s retirement was met with disbelief from her dedicated fans (aka the Barbz.) Most doubted the sincerity of her statement, while others said that her retirement “ain’t funny. I’m not prepared for this right now.”

With Hustlers set for a Sept. 13 release date, Cardi’s new song being released on the heels of Nicki’s retirement might just be a case of an odd coincidence. If anyone accuses her of being shady, they better be careful because she will clap back in a heartbeat. Case in point: Cardi responded to haters who said that Travis Scott, not Cardi, should have won the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Album.

“On my album, I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my [past], to living my best life inspiring people. Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking ass like Bodak & that ASS. Every song went platinum!” she said, adding that she also recorded Invasion Of Privacy while pregnant with her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture. “So when I won a Grammy for it, I didn’t have no words to say, but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period I was like YEA BITCH YOU DESERVE THIS SH-T!”