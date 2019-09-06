Some of our favorite celebrities looked gorgeous as they kicked off New York Fashion Week at the ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Icons Party & everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Ashley Graham was in attendance.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. All of our favorite celebrities headed to The Plaza Hotel in New York City on September 6 to kick off New York Fashion Week and the outfits were to die for. Emily Ratajkowski, 28, arrived looking sexier than ever in a body-hugging red one shouldered dress that showed off her slim waist. Which was no surprise, as she’s been rocking a slew of sexy looks all week.

Fellow model Adriana Lima, 38, lit up the night in a long-sleeved green sequin gown with sexy side cut outs that absolutely glittered. Alessandra Ambrosio, 38 also chose a dress with cut outs, but her pink number showed a lot more skin with a plunging neckline and left high thigh slit, in addition to showing off her toned abs. Martha Hunt, 30, really did flaunt her ripped torso in a white cropped halter top with classy black wide leg trousers.

Vanessa Hudgens, 30, went for a short sheer number that featured lots of clear, round embellishments. Underneath her creme colored bodysuit underwear could be seen. Pregnant Ashley Graham, 30, went sheer as well, wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit with sheer black panels coming down from her hips to make up her skirt. The first time mom to be absolutely glowed as she placed her hand on her baby bump.

Actress Lily Collins, 30, wowed in a sleeveless green sheer bodysuit with a plunging “V” neckline. The skirt was absolutely dazzling at it featured columns of beading that clearly showed off her legs. Alicia Keys, 38, was the woman of the hour as she arrived looking fabulous in a black dress. Alicia is not only the September 2019 cover star for the magazine, but she is also set to perform at tonight’s huge event.

There were so many amazing looks at this year’s Icons party and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the amazing looks!