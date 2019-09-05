Wendy Williams Mocks Kevin Hunter After Infidelity: He’s ‘Changing Pampers’ While I’m Back On TV

Wendy Williams has ‘moved on’ from ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s infidelity! While on ‘The View’ Sept. 5, she explained how she turned her life around after Kevin secretly fathered love child. Now, she’s living her best life!

Wendy Williams with the jokes! The talk show host, 55, was an open book during her September 5 appearance on The View, where she discussed her dramatic year of divorce and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter‘s infidelity, which led to a secret love child. “Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic,” Wendy told the women of The View on Thursday. “A baby! I’m not changing pampers, I want to be pampered,” she said, explaining, “From my mother, I’ve learned how to make lemons into lemonade in life. What am I supposed to do? Sit in the house and cry?”

Wendy, whose talk show returns for a new season on September 16, said she’s looking forward to getting back to work. “That’s why I’m going into season 11 and he’s changing pampers,” she quipped in reference to Kevin and his new daughter. All jokes aside, the newly single host did admit that her ex-husband isn’t a “bad man,” despite his infidelity.

“Big Kevin, he’s not a bad man, but you just cant throw away 25 years then start talking recklessly about the other person. Otherwise, what does that say about you?”, Wendy said. “I chose him and he chose me. That’s the way it is. People change and it’s now time for me to move on with my life,” she continued, before revealing that she didn’t think twice about ending her marriage following news of Kevin’s cheating. “I didn’t even go back and forth with, ‘Oh, do we stay? Maybe there’s marriage counseling?’ — No! You do this — get out!”, she recalled.

“Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic," @WendyWilliams told the co-hosts. "I learned from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade. What am I supposed to do? Stay in the house and cry all day?” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik https://t.co/J588mOLMr0 — The View (@TheView) September 5, 2019

Wendy also gave an update about her son, Kevin Jr., 19, who is a sophomore in college in Miami. “He’s doing very well, we talk every day… He’s in a good space and he only wants to see me and his dad happy,” she said. Wendy also noted that the New Jersey home their family once shared is “on the market if you’d like to buy it,” adding that it’s listed online.

As for what loyal Wendy watchers can expect in the coming season of her hit talk show — the host said not to anticipate that she’s gone soft because of her divorce. “I’m still hard as nails. I mean someone’s got to pay the bills!”, Wendy admitted. “There are a lot of people who want me to like be more sensitive, like, ‘You’re the hot topic.’ Celebrity culture is something I love, why am I going to stop? I’ve done this for three decades. I swim with the sharks! I mean I don’t like being talked about… The paparazzi is a dance and I do mind it, but I’m also not going to soften. Everyone’s fair game!”

Kevin and Wendy were married for nearly 22 years and together for 25 before she filed for divorce in early April, following news that he had cheated with his alleged mistress of 15 years, Sharina Hudson. Together, Kevin and the woman he cheated with have a baby girl. Yet, he has not addressed the baby. Wendy, who is currently dating, now resides in a luxury apartment in New York City, which she calls her “bachelorette pad.”