Tyler Cameron Comforts Gigi Hadid As He Joins Her Family In The Netherlands For Grandmother’s Funeral

Gigi Hadid had the ultimate support system by her side as she attended her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands on Sept. 4 — her hot boyfriend, Tyler Cameron.

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid took a major step in their relationship this week, as he accompanied her to the Netherlands to attend her late grandmother’s funeral on Sept. 4. The Bachelorette alum was photographed arriving to the service with an arm protectively wrapped around Gigi’s shoulder. She also had her arm wrapped around his waist in the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The two were joined by Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, brother, Anwar Hadid, his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, and mom Yolanda Hadid, along with Yolanda’s new boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

Despite the sad occasion, the group appeared to be in good spirits as they arrived to remember the live of their Oma. Gigi and Bella have been posting tributes to their grandmother all week long on social media, and seem to be making a point to remember the good times they had with her. Gigi and Tyler were first spotted out together just one month ago, so his attendance at the funeral is definitely telling of how serious their relationship already is. It’s unclear exactly when these two first got together, but fans first noticed that they were following each other on Instagram in mid-July.

However, at that time, Tyler’s season of The Bachelorette was still playing out on ABC. Hannah Brown dumped him at the final rose ceremony, which was filmed at the beginning of May and aired at the very end of July. At that point, he and Gigi had not gone public with their romance, and Tyler accepted Hannah’s invitation to get a drink and catch up, as she had recently broken up with her final pick, Jed Wyatt. Tyler was photographed leaving Hannah’s apartment days later, but ever since then, he seems to be ALL in on Gigi.

“Tyler has been incredibly supportive for Gigi as she continues to struggle with the loss of Oma,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s found comfort being able to lean on Tyler.” The funeral was NOT the first time that Tyler met Gigi’s family, though — another source confirmed to us EXCLUSIVELY that Tyler met Yolanda during a trip to the family farm in mid-August. “Tyler and Gigi really are smitten with each other,” the source added. “They’re very serious.” Clearly!