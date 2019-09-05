Martha makes her way back to her apartment and finds a very angry Thomas in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Pennyworth.’ She soon realizes something is terribly wrong.

Martha walks into her apartment wearing only a sheet in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 8 episode of Pennyworth. A worried and angry Thomas Wayne wants to know where she’s been and what she’s been doing. “I’m fine,” Martha quips. She’s wondering why Thomas is in her apartment in the first place and asks him to calm down. “Calm down? I thought you were dead. I’ve been worried sick,” Thomas says.

Martha doesn’t think it’s a big deal. She admits things “got a little wild.” That’s an understatement, Martha. Thomas then asks her where Patricia is. “Patricia is a lunatic, but she’s a grown woman,” Martha says. “I’m not her nanny and you’re not her father.” Martha thinks Patricia is probably just sleeping off their wild times somewhere. “You have been gone for 3 days,” Thomas reveals. Martha doesn’t believe him. She still thinks it’s Saturday. But Thomas stresses that it’s definitely Monday.

That’s when Martha realizes something is very, very wrong. “What the f**k?” she says. Martha’s rough morning just got rougher.

The title of the Sept. 8 episode is titled “Julie Christie.” During the episode, Martha and Thomas confront Crowley over his strange party and the return of Patricia and Alfred and the lads track down the identity of a wanted killer. Pennyworth airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Epix. Following the Sept. 8 episode, there are only 3 episodes left of the first season. The season 1 finale is set to air Sept. 29.