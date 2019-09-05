Nicki Minaj Says She’s Retiring To Start A Family & Fans Freak Out: ‘Don’t Leave Us’

Is Nicki Minaj really done with music? The veteran rapper tweeted that she’s retiring from music to start a family on September 5, and fans are devastated. The tweet comes just a few weeks after Nicki and boyfriend, Kenneth Petty renewed their marriage license.

Nicki Minaj is retiring from music to start a family, she tweeted on September 5. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 36, wrote to her fans, aka the Barbz, on Twitter. However, they’re not happy.

“PLEASE DON’T PLAY WITH ME RIGHT NOW,” one fan replied to her tweet, begging Nicki to keep on rapping. “Onika I swear if u don’t say ‘sike,'” another shocked fan wrote. “Nicki, stop this ain’t funny I’m not prepared for this rn,” one Barbz member added. And, similar tweets to those continue to pour in from fans all around the globe.

Nicki’s bombshell confession came just a few weeks after she revealed on her Queen Radio show, August 12, that she and boyfriend, Kenneth Petty renewed the marriage license they initially obtained in June.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Nicki Minaj and did not receive an immediate reply.