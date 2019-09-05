Why NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey Had ‘Tense’ One-On-One Talk After Kenya Moore Drama

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey had a tension filled sit down to air their differences over the Kenya Moore drama at the end of ‘RHOA’ season 11. Yet it was a discussion both women wanted.

NeNe Leakes, 51, and Cynthia Bailey, 52, were seen recently having a one on one tension filled conversation that a fan caught on video. It was filmed for Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12, and the meet up was something the two wanted to have to clear the air in their feud. In it the women appear to be raising their voices at one another, while gesturing wildly with their hands, but it was a talk that they both wanted. “Cynthia and NeNe were both really wanting to sit down and have a much-needed conversation, one on one. The two met at the Bailey Wine Cellar a few weeks ago. The conversation was wanted by both parties equally,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The co-stars have been feuding ever since the end of season 11 when then former (and now current) RHOA cast member Kenya Moore, 48, showed up at a cocktail event at Cynthia’s house. NeNe has previously asked if Kenya was going to be there and Cynthia told her no, that she turned down the invite. So when Kenya turned up, NeNe lost it and accused Cynthia of lying to her. They’ve been at odds ever since.

“The two ladies sat down to talk about everything that’s happened between them and things got tense as they talked. They talked about what happened in the past (their big fight last spring) and how to move forward in the future and if that’s possible and their feelings on everything as they both were clearly hurt. Kenya continues to be a common denominator still. It’s a sore spot for NeNe because she felt betrayed,” our insider continues.

“The conversation appeared tense at times and Cynthia seemed really unfazed by NeNe and she did her best to keep her cool. The story line will be covered heavily throughout season 12. Cynthia is so happy and in love, she’s just not interested in having any big kind of argument. Cynthia wants her relationship with NeNe to be peaceful or to just move on. She’s just all about resolution right now,” our insider explains. Cynthia got engaged to boyfriend of 14 months, sportscaster Mike Hill, 49, in July.

“ NeNe is also in a place where she wants no drama . After dealing with (husband) Gregg’s health, she sees things so differently now. He’s in remission and she just has no time for BS. But she sees things one way and Cynthia sees them another. When they sat down to chat, they really were trying to figure out how to move on from the past. Neither lady thinks things will ever be the same for their friendship, but they both seem to be trying since they both really did want to sit down and talk,” our source explains.