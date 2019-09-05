National Cheese Pizza Day Deals 2019: $5.99 Mix & Match At Domino’s & More Epic Discounts

It’s National Cheese Pizza Day, which is the perfect excuse to dig into the beloved Italian dish. It’s even easier to do that with these sweet deals!

There’s only one thing we love more than pizza: free pizza! Since today, Sept. 5, happens to be National Cheese Pizza Day, there are plenty of restaurants recognizing the occasion with amazing deals so that you can sink your teeth into a slice of cheesy goodness for less.

If you’re looking for free pizza, you’ll want to hit up your local Marco’s Pizza, where you can pick up a large or extra large pizza and get a free medium cheese pizza with the code “FREECHZ” through today. Meanwhile Domino’s has their standard mix and match deal in effect, which allows you to buy two items or more – including pizza – for $5.99 each. Papa John’s regularly has deals on pizza depending on location, so check out their site to see what coupons are available near you.

There are some pretty solid discounts to cash in on today, too. You can take 20 percent off the price of a cheese pizza at Giordano’s with the code “714-784-163.” The code 958716 will earn you $3 off any large pizza at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. If you find yourself in a Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar today, make sure to order a non-alcoholic drink to get a $5 Indy Five Cheese Pizza. If &pizza is your go-to spot, you’ll be happy to know their “Sure Shot” (aka a plain cheese pizza) is going for $8 on National Cheese Pizza Day.

Delivery apps make it possible to get pizza from whatever pizzeria you desire, and with Waitr and Bite Squad, you can make any pizza purchase a deal. Both delivery apps are offering free delivery today with the code “PIZZA” on an order with a minimum of $20. Happy eating!