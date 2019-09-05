Michelle Obama shared a rare grade school photo and asked others to do so to support global girls’ education for the many girls around the world who don’t have access to learning.

Michelle Obama is no longer first lady doesn’t mean she’s stopped her mission for getting girls around the world Donald Trump Just becauseis no longer first lady doesn’t mean she’s stopped her mission for getting girls around the world access to education . She founded the Let Girls Learn initiative while in the White House — something President did away with upon taking office — and now she’s sharing a rare grade school photo to encourage people to join her Girls Opportunity Alliance in continuing to support learning opportunities for girls around the world.

In a Sept. 5 Instagram post, a young Michelle is seen in a plaid dress, curled bangs and a big bright smile. “It’s after Labor Day, so I’m thinking about all the young people heading back to school and reflecting on my own days as a student in Chicago. I learned a lot in school—how to do my multiplication tables and structure a paragraph, yes, but also how to push myself, be a good friend, and dust myself off after a failure,” she began the caption.

“It’s so easy for us to take our education for granted, especially here in the United States. Right now, more than 98 million adolescent girls around the world are not in school. I believe every girl on the planet deserves the same kind of opportunities that I’ve had—a chance to fulfill her potential and pursue her dreams. We know that when we give girls a chance to learn, they’ll seize it. And when they do, our whole world benefits. Girls who go to school have healthier children, higher salaries, lower poverty rates, and they can even help boost their entire nation’s economy,” she continued.

“So today on #WorldCharityDay, I want you to share your favorite #BackToSchool photo and to join the @girlsopportunityalliance to take action for global girls’ education. Visit the link in my bio to learn more—because the future of our world is only as bright as our girls,” Michelle concluded. Her Girls Opportunity Alliance has partnered with Go Fund Me to highlight specific projects around the world where people can donate to help build schools, fund STEM programs, leadership academies and more.

Because of Michelle’s inspiring post, fans are begging her to run for the Oval Office. “Run for President and Make America Normal Again!!!” one user commented while another wrote “michelle for president 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸.” One fan told her “You are a beacon of light in this dark dark world Mrs. Obama❇ Thank you for highlighting the importance of girls’ education👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽👩🏾👩🏿.”